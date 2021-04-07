Ambient Lighting Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020-2027

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2020-2027 Global Ambient Lighting Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, market size, share, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2027.

Global Ambient Lighting Market is valued approximately USD 53 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Ambient lighting is type of lighting system offering low maintenance and operational cost along with higher flexibility. These lightings provide a satisfying level of brightness without any glare aiding visibility of the environment. Surging demand for ambient lighting due to modernization of infrastructure drives the market growth.

Increasing awareness regarding energy-efficient lighting solutions and stringent government regulations for the implementation of such solutions across the US, the UK, Germany, and China are proving to be some of the other factors driving the growth for the global ambient lighting market. As per the Eco-design Working Plan 2016-2019 regulation set by the European Union all the lights fixtures and accessories sold after September 2020 need to meet the improved efficiency targets. Further, the development of smart cities and swelling construction projects fuel the market growth. As per government insider there are 1000 smart city pilot projects around the world of which China is to home to 500 smart city pilot projects. Moreover, as per India smart grid organization the government of India under the Smart City program has targeted 99 cities for upgradation to being smart. However, high replacement costs of traditional lighting and huge investments in manufacturing impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, development of Smart lighting presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Ambient Lighting market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing modernization in infrastructure and use of Smart Lights in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and increasing Smart city projects would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ambient Lighting market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Signify N.V.

GE Lighting

Acuity Brands

Hubbell Lighting

OSRAM Licht AG

Hafele

Helvar

Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd

Zumtobel Group AG

Dialight PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type:

Surface-mounted

Strip Lights

Track Lights

Recessed Lights

By End- Users:

Residential

Industrial

Office Buildings

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

