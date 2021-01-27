Ambient Lighting Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape Executive Summary Development Factors 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Ambient Lighting Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Ambient Lighting industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Ambient Lighting Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Market expectations for likely development openings have been mentioned clearly in this world class Ambient Lighting Market research report. Competition analysis has been taken into account while preparing this report. A market analysis has turned into a vital piece of every business to settle on smart choices in the organizations which have been viably carried by experienced analysts. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this Ambient Lighting Market report.

Global ambient lighting market is to register a healthy CAGR of 11.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the surging demand for ambient lighting due to modernization of infrastructure and increased production of vehicle

Market Definition: Global Ambient Lighting Market

Ambient lighting is also referred as general lighting that gives overall illustration in an area. It intend to provide a satisfying level of brightness without any glare which further helps user to see clear and walk safely. It also helps and allows to perform specific task including preparing and cooking food, grooming, reading, paper work, playing games, and many others.

Market Drivers:

Surging demand for ambient lighting due to modernization of infrastructure is driving the market growth

Surging preference for smart lighting is helping the market to grow

Increasing production of vehicle drives the market growth

Continuous advancement in technology is flourishing the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of replacement of traditional lighting hinders the market growth

High investment in manufacturing of superior quality illumination systems hampers the market growth

Surging preference for alternatives acts as a market restraint

Segmentation: Global Ambient Lighting Market

By Offering

Hardware Lamps and Luminaires Incandescent Lamps Halogen Lamps Fluorescent Lamps Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting Controls Sensors Switches and Dimmers Relay Units LED Drivers Gateways Software and Services



By Type

Surface Mounted Lights

Suspended Lights

Track Lights

Strip Lights

Recessed Lights

By End User

Residential

Hospitality and Retail

Healthcare

Industrial

Office Building

Automotive

Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In March 2019, NZXT had launched HUE 2 Ambient RGB Lighting Kit V2 which is powered by CAM. It is an improved version of the previous version and also ensures that the led strips are perfectly attached to the monitor. It has stronger adhesives, alcohol wipes and l-shape corner connecter which make the product an innovative product in the market. This launch had positioned the company as an innovator in the market

In March 2019, Astronics Corporation had launched Nuancia RGBW Strip Lights for the illumination of options in the aircraft seats and cabins. It enables the aircraft to program the mood lighting system for the comfort of the passengers with various colors. This launch had had helped to create the overall wonderful experience for the passenger of the aircrafts as enables the company to expand its market share

Competitive Analysis

Global ambient lighting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ambient lighting market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ambient lighting market are Signify Holding, OSRAM GmbH, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Eaton, Cree, Inc., Zumtobel Group AG, Wipro Lighting, Häfele, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC, Hubbell, GENLED Brands, Amerlux, LLC, Decon Lighting Pvt. Ltd., 3G Lighting, NICOR Lighting, Axis Lighting, Louis Poulsen, Vantage Lighting, v2 Lighting Group, Inc, SPI Lighting, Inc., Selux Corp, among others

The Ambient Lighting market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Ambient Lighting market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Ambient Lighting market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Ambient Lighting market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Ambient Lighting. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Ambient Lighting market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Ambient Lighting market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Ambient Lighting market by offline distribution channel

Global Ambient Lighting market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Ambient Lighting market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Ambient Lighting market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Ambient Lighting market in Americas

Licensed Ambient Lighting market in EMEA

Licensed Ambient Lighting market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

