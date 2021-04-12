Ambient Assisted Living Market Unrivalled Revenue of USD 13 billion by 2027 with Top Key Players Assisted Living Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Ingersoll Rand Plc., Legrand SA, ABB Group, Gnomon Informatics S.A.

Global Ambient Assisted Living Market has generated USD 2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 13 billion by 2027 growing with +19% CAGR.

The ambient assisted living is flourishing as a new trend along with smart homes. It can be defined as a system that delivers aid and assistance to the elderly population. These systems are designed to assist old age and differently-abled population to live independently. As the age increases, the risk of health also increases and so does the need for the continuous need for monitoring and medical assistance. The ambient assisted living market is expected to grow swiftly due to the advancement in the internet of things technologies and equipment for the smart home.

Assisted Living Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland), Legrand SA (France), ABB Group (Switzerland), Gnomon Informatics S.A. (Greece), Chubb Community Care (U.K.), Televic N.V. (Belgium), Telbios (Italy), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan).

Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) are the key regions of the Market. The North America Ambient Assisted Living Market share is expected to reach more than 43% during the forecast year.

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies. The Global Ambient Assisted Living Market research study is highlighting value drivers that may provides a competitive advantage to the business, providing an upper hand in the industry. What differentiation strategist should bring in product or services or what application/end-user needs to be targeted.

