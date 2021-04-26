Amber Heard’s impressive physical training for the role of Mera

While production of Aquaman 2 is slated to begin in the UK this summer, actress Amber Heard, who will play the character of Mera, posted a first photo of her drastic training on the networks.

Certain actors and actresses need to undergo training and sometimes impressive physical changes in order to chain the filming and justify their role during a film’s theatrical release. Especially for action films. We had seen him with Chris Hemsworth and his incredible physical training to repeat his role in Thor: Love And Thunder. The actor has been training since the first part, which was released in 2011.

Last January it was up to Yahya Abdul-Mateen to share some of his sessions in order to return to Aquaman as the Black Manta. Then, in March, Jason Momoa (Aquaman) joked about his diet for Aquaman 2.

Today it is Amber Heard who publishes her sports sessions on the networks. Yesterday the interpreter from Mera in Aquaman posted this first photo on his Instagram account to tease his resumption of the role in the second opus.

The 35-year-old Texan actress was still in the eye of the storm after several fans called for her boycott following the legal battle between her and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. However, Heard has confirmed her return and said she was “very excited” to attend the sequel to Aquaman.

There is little certainty at this time about the Aquaman 2 scenario, although while Jason Momoa teased certain information during his presence on the Ellen Show, in which he stated that the adventure will take place exclusively on our planet and that it will be a battle between seas and country.

Most recently, filmmaker James Wan told the DC FanDome last year that Aquaman 2 will have a more terrifying dimension than the first. We know that James Wan is considered one of the masters of horror cinema (Conjuring, Insidious).

I would say there will be more horror touches in the next film, “said Wan as he answered questions from fans before his performance.” I think it’s something that belongs to me very much, and it stands out naturally for these types of films. “

So let’s wait for a first trailer that answers the many open questions.