Amazon’s new e-reader gets a super discount on the AD-free model

If you are used to reading very often and have run out of space in your library, you can opt for an e-reader that will accompany you everywhere. You save space, but also money, since books in digital version are cheaper and at the same time offer great convenience. Amazon has launched its range of e-readers with the possibility of paying less if you take the models with ads, but getting dirty with ads is out of the question with this good plan, as we are on the Kindle Paperwhite without Pub.

Kindle Paperwhite: an excellent reader

Kindle e-readers are benchmarks in this area, and the Paperwhite 2021 benefits from some nice improvements.

First of all, it has a 6.8-inch screen with even thinner bezels and fully adjustable lighting for better reading comfort, especially at a resolution of 300 dots per inch. Thanks to this novelty, the autonomy has been increased, Amazon announces a useful life of up to 10 weeks. The display has also been optimized and page loading reduced by 20% compared to the previous model. If you are a fan of comics, manga and comics, you can also use it in this context, except that there is no color, giving a retro side to your readings.

The connector has adopted the USB-C connector, eliminating the need to carry multiple chargers with you.

You should also know that it’s water resistant as it’s IPX8 rated so you can read at the beach, by the pool or in your bathroom without fear of damaging it.

As said, the digital versions of the books are cheaper, otherwise Amazon also offers a subscription that gives you unlimited access to millions of titles.

The price went from 149.99 to 114.99 euros and without advertising. Another offer for an Amazon product is the TV Stick for 25 euros.

