Amazon Prime Video is now available on MEO

Prepare the popcorn: Amazon Prime Video is now available from MEO

The streaming service offers a seven-day free period.

Earlier this month, on May 3, Amazon Prime Video’s streaming service reached MEO customers. If you are an operator subscriber you will find the platform at position 87.

For € 5.99 a month you can not only watch original series such as “Fleabag”, “Good Omens” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, but also your own films such as “Without Remorse” or “Borat” Nachfolender Moviefilm.

The arrival of Amazon Prime Video at MEO has been expected since 2019. MEO customers now have access to two of the most important streaming services: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. HBO Portugal and Disney + are missing from the catalog. Those who join Amazon Prime Video can enjoy seven days for free.