Amazon Offers $5 Monthly Prescription Drug Plan

Key Takeaways Amazon (AMZN) indicated that it will make a month-to-month prescription remedy service obtainable to its Prime members.

Subscribers to Amazon’s RxPass, which is able to price $5 monthly on high of Prime membership charges, will achieve entry to sure generic medicines with free delivery and no extra fees.

Amazon shares fell 1% on Jan. 24, the day that the retail big introduced the transfer.

Amazon (AMZN) is increasing its attain into healthcare by providing a low-priced prescription drug plan for its Amazon Prime members.

The corporate defined that these in this system, referred to as RxPass, will obtain generic medicines that deal with greater than 80 frequent well being circumstances at no cost, together with free supply, for a month-to-month payment of $5. The payment can be along with the $139 per yr price for Prime membership.

Amazon famous that Prime members who usually take two or extra drugs monthly to handle power or ongoing well being circumstances may save vital money and time with RxPass. It added that among the many medicine obtainable are those who deal with hypertension, anxiousness, and acid reflux disease.

John Love, vice chairman of Amazon Pharmacy, mentioned the plan provides prospects “surprisingly easy, low pricing” for his or her drugs. Amazon indicated that members can join RxPass in most states starting right now.

Healthcare Strikes

Amazon has been including a number of healthcare providers to its enterprise portfolio since 2018 when it bought on-line pharmacy PillPack. Final summer time, it spent $3.9 billion to purchase main care supplier One Medical.

CEO Andy Jassy has famous that healthcare is one space of alternative the corporate “has conviction of pursuing” even because it laid off employees and took different steps to chop prices.

Amazon shares fell 1% right now, and so they’ve misplaced a 3rd of their worth up to now 12 months.