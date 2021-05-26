Amazon is buying James Bond and MGM for more than Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm

Information has moved the world of cinema and technology for several months. But today it’s official: Amazon just bought a legendary studio behind the James Bond saga.

The Disney ogre

Here’s a big acquisition that reminds us of those of Disney’s Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm (Pixar in 2006 for $ 7.4 billion, Marvel in 2009 for $ 4 billion, and Lucasfilm and 2012 for $ 4 billion U.S. dollar). A hit poker game that caused an earthquake in the movie theater and made the big-eared company and its SVOD Disney + platform a giant. Thanks in part to Star Wars, Disney + has 94.9 million subscribers worldwide in just 15 months. Nobody did it better.

Stay in the race



So now it’s another juggernaut, Amazon, who took another step forward with the acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, also known as MGM, for $ 8.45 billion in the middle of the 7th art. MGM, a legendary Hollywood studio, has almost a century of history. She is behind cult franchises like James Bond, Rocky, RoboCop, The Hobbit and popular series like Stargate, Vikings, Fargo and The Handmaid’s Tale.

The two companies have therefore come to an agreement, stating that Amazon will help “preserve MGM’s heritage and film catalog”. A great strategy that Amazon is using for its Amazon Prime Video streaming platform when we know MGM’s historical talent for writing and storytelling. It would also be a way to attract a new type of subscriber and stay in the race against rivals Netflix and Disney +.

Jeff Bezos’ company really comes second when it comes to film production. She currently spends $ 465 million on the first season of The Lord of the Rings series. A necessary purchase as Disney and its streaming subsidiary Hulu acquired the assets of 20th Century Studios.

The James Bond thorn?

However, Amazon might struggle to find the next movie in the most famous spy movie license. MGM shares the rights to the James Bond franchise with Eon Productions, which is run by half-siblings Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. The latter hold onto the British gentleman 007 (marketing, casting, sales), and Amazon could therefore stumble when it comes to exclusivity, and even more so when it comes to launching the next James Bond on Prime Video.

Recall that the MGM acquisition marks the second major acquisition for Amazon, just after purchasing $ 13.7 billion worth of Whole Foods stores in 2017.