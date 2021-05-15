Amazon explains why they will be spending $ 465 million on the series

The much-anticipated series The Lord of the Rings makes a lot of talk. After breaking an impressive record, Amazon justifies the series’ exorbitant budget.

A justified budget?

The Lord of the Rings series has spilled a lot of ink since it was announced. The series produced by Amazon in the hope of rivaling the legendary HBO channel in the field of fantasy remains particularly mysterious. While we know the series should see its plot during the second age (including before the Lord of the Rings trilogy which takes place at the end of the third age), little information is released other than the casting.

However, there is one piece of information that Amazon constantly communicates: the budget. Heralded when it was heralded as the most expensive series in history, The Lord of the Rings recently broke the record for the most expensive first season in small screen history. (Though those numbers really need to be put into perspective.) This first season is valued at $ 465 million and has an exorbitant budget, to say the least. But is it just communication aimed at raising expectations, or is that budget really justified?

According to Amazon, the $ 465 million the company has pledged for this first season is justified. In recent statements, Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke explains that the price for this first season comes from the fact that Amazon needs to create a world (in this case, Middle-earth) in its entirety.

It’s a full season we’re building a whole world. We’re building the infrastructure that the series will support.

In other words, if the first season is so expensive it is because Amazon is forced to build everything (sets, objects, costumes, etc.) during its production. The next few seasons should therefore likely cost less to ultimately hit the billions of dollars announced when the series was made official. In other words, Amazon is doing the opposite of HBO, which increased the Games of Thrones budget over the course of the season.

This is partly due to the nature of the Lord of the Rings series. Where the trilogy was based on the idea of ​​a journey from point A to point B and constantly renewing the sets, the Lord of the Rings series (which we remember we don’t know the official title) won’t necessarily be a journey and, on the contrary, could see their characters travel to the same places throughout the series.

Finally, Jennifer Salke also puts the season’s budget into perspective and uses the Hollywood system’s excuse as an excuse. For example, she takes Netflix, which has $ 469 for two sequels of the detective film Knives by Rian Johnson. Anyway, we can’t wait to discover this series in the hope that it lives up to our expectations.