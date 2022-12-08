Amazon Echo Show 15 Owners Get A Big Free Upgrade

The Echo Present 15 is being became a Fireplace TV Amazon

Amazon has boosted the capabilities of the Echo Present 15, massively boosting the gadget’s video streaming capabilities.

The Echo Present 15 is the most important of the corporate’s good shows, with a 15.6in display. Nonetheless, it’s capacity to stream video was restricted to a handful of providers, together with Amazon’s personal Prime Video and Netflix.

The brand new software program improve for the gadget successfully turns the Echo Present 15 into an Amazon Fireplace TV, giving homeowners entry to a much wider vary of streaming providers, together with Disney+, Peacock, Hulu and the total vary of Fireplace TV apps.

Amazon’s moveable tv

The free improve brings the Echo Present 15 nearer to a transportable tv, albeit one that may’t obtain broadcast alerts or show content material from different units.

It additionally offers the most important member of the Echo household extra of a motive for being, with many reviewers criticizing the gadget for failing to take advantage of the additional display area that it provides over siblings such because the Echo Present 5 and Echo Present 8.

Amazon is even bundling the gadget with its Alexa Voice Distant, permitting customers to pick out exhibits with out having to wade by onscreen menus or yell on the display from a distance (the display has its personal microphones).

Fireplace TV capabilities aren’t the one new characteristic being added with the software program refresh. Amazon is including spatial audio processing to the gadget, which it claims will “improve stereo sound by making it really feel nearer to the listener, with higher width, readability, and presence”.

Amazon’s Alexa struggles

The brand new replace follows studies that Amazon is making large losses on Alexa {hardware}. Leaked studies recommend the corporate will lose as a lot as $10 billion in its {hardware} division this yr.

Earlier this week, Amazon introduced 1o,000 job losses, primarily from that cash-bleeding {hardware} division.

Amazon’s share value has tanked by round 45% over the course of 2022, having beforehand been one of many inventory market’s strongest performers.