Amanda Gorman, the poet who loves Harry Potter – and who has overcome a language problem

The errors came hard out of his mouth – when they went at all. Speech impairment has become a difficult obstacle. When she wasn’t mistaken for an immigrant – she was born in Los Angeles – she went to the bathrooms to repeat the words that were difficult to leave.

On Wednesday January 21st, he climbed the steps of the platform that was watching an entire country. Amanda Gorman grew from a height of five feet and recited her own poem: “The Hill We Climb,” with no sign of the obstacle that terrified her. In five minutes he starred in Joe Biden’s inauguration.

At 22, Gorman continues to add titles to the already packed curriculum. This time she was the newest poet to recite in an initiation. An honor offered to a few. Only three presidents, all Democrats, did this. Kennedy recruited Robert Frost. Obama called Elizabeth Alexander and Richard Blanco and Clinton invited Maya Angelou – a poet and activist who is also Gorman’s heroine.

The invitation came to her in December after Jill Biden, the new First Lady, attended the live concert at Livraria do Congresso. The impressive gift of the word has ensured that Gorman is always the focus of attention. She was selected for the Young Poet Laureate from her hometown, which was not yet 18, and would eventually win the national award in 2017.

The invitation required a work the size of the world, or at least one that coincided with the writing of Frost or Angelou. He threw himself into books, studied the speeches of Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King and Winston Churchill. The work was perfected along the way.

The attack on the Capitol gave him the perfect line: “But while democracy can be postponed regularly, it can never be permanently defeated.” “That day gave me a second wave of energy to complete the poem,” he explained.

Speaking on the platform of the nation’s homeland gave him another dream of being the President of the United States. “More towards 2036,” he admits.

Although he does not have the age or experience to launch a work of this magnitude, he is not lacking in presence. From bright yellow in a Prada coat, red headband and emblematic jewelry, the bold and colorful look for which he is also known hid a few stories.

Gorman wore a large, cage-shaped ring on his finger. A gift from Oprah Winfrey as a tribute to Maya Angelou and her famous “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” which was recited in the same place in 1993 when Clinton took office.

As with Angelou, Winfrey wanted to be the one to pay for Gorman’s coat, who had already answered. Then he decided jewelry would be the chosen way, as he almost always does, to support all of the young black talent in his country.

Gorman’s story, however, does not fall within the common stereotypes of the black community. The daughter of a single mother who teaches English graduated from a private school. Still, not everything was easy.

Both girls were born 45 seconds after their twin sister and were premature. Joan Wicks, the mother, feared that they might suffer from some form of disability. The case wasn’t as severe as expected, but the aftermath was showing.

In addition to a speech impairment that impeded his communication, Gorman was diagnosed with an auditory processing disorder. “She had difficulty expressing herself, but she always had a very advanced thought for her age,” reminded the mother, “Got it.”

Interestingly, he learned to read much later than his colleagues. But when she did, she became an avid reader. He devoured Harry Potter books before devoting himself to more sophisticated works and authors.

Their difficulties led them to therapy and had to work a little more than the others. Gorman didn’t like it, especially when the language barrier changed how others perceived themselves.

She was regularly mistaken for an immigrant, sometimes British, for others from Africa. “Of course, I’m not an immigrant, I was born and raised in America, but I feel like I had to learn English almost as an outsider, and that made me appreciate everyone who comes to our country from abroad” , remembers “The Purpur” in 2018.

At some point he got the feeling that this confusion of people could become something interesting. “It was a mini experience. [Percebi que] If they thought I was from Europe, they treated me very well, like I was a highly developed intellectual. If I made them understand that I am from Nigeria, they would make comments like “Oh, that’s how credit cards work” or “Maybe you didn’t know this in the village you come from,” he says.

As with Biden, the speech impairment never prevented her from developing her talent. Today, having become a major event speaker – a niche she admits she never thought could be hers – she explains that it is common to receive messages from inspired fans. “From time to time a girl turns up at events and tells me that she has the same disorder as me and that she speaks just like me,” she proudly admits.

Maya Angelou, her heroine, also suffered from dumbness as a child. “And she grew up and ended up reciting the opening poem for President Bill Clinton. I think there is a real story here of speakers struggling with a certain kind of imposed silence, “he told NPR.

Since childhood, he has remembered his reading addiction and the way his mother scolded him when he caught her reading while walking. From the Potter saga, he jumped to Percy Jackson until he reached his favorite Jane Eyre.

“I read everything I could catch and then read my favorites again until they fell apart in my hands,” he tells Bucknellian.

Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why The Bird In The Cage Sings” helped her connect with the author, activist and symbol of the black community. “I felt like she was growing up. She managed to get through years without being able to speak for herself, she had so much love for poetry, ”she says.

He started out by writing his own stories and as he learned the art of metaphor and poetry, writing became easier. From the stories of “white girls with red hair and blue eyes” he moved on to something that was closer to his real life, in particular with the help of Toni Morrison’s books.

“I realized that the stories could be about people who looked like me,” he says. In the end, she discovered and became fascinated by the work of other black women such as Audre Lorde and Phillis Wheatley, who also focused on the issues of social justice, feminism and race.

At the age of 16, with the support of a non-governmental organization affiliated with the arts and youth, he submitted some of his poems on topics of social injustice.

It was these works that led her to win the Young Laureate Poet Award from Los Angeles in 2014. A year later she published her first book: “That for which food is not enough”.

A self-taught writer will be admitted although he has occasionally taken a creative writing course. Poetry has never entered these accounts. In fact, she admits I didn’t really accept the title until after I was elected Young Laureate Poet in Los Angeles.

She chose a degree in sociology because she wanted to challenge herself to learn something new. “Also because my life would always draw me to write of its own accord,” he explains. She graduated from Harvard and became an activist as her knowledge of “movements and institutions” helped her “deepen” her work as a poet.

He performed on MTV, wrote poetry for Nike and published his first children’s book “Change Sings” in September. It would be recited in public that it would become known. He did it at Independence Day celebrations, on the podium of his Harvard University, in the Congress Bookstore and now at the Capitol at an inauguration.

“I think I stumbled upon this niche. It’s something that I find great emotional reward in writing something that can touch people, even if it’s only for one night. “

This didn’t mean the apparently confident 22-year-old wasn’t too scared. “I stayed in the bathrooms five minutes beforehand, scribbling and trying to figure out if I could say ‘earth’ or ‘girl’,” he confesses to “NPR”.

After overcoming all difficulties, Gorman believes that what didn’t kill her made her stronger. “I don’t see my problems as weaknesses. They made me the performer I am and the storyteller I want to be, ”she says, explaining that the performances made her feel“ scared but intoxicated with power ”.