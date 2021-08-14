Amadora BD returns face-to-face in October and November

For the first time, the organization will award the best Portuguese comic with prize money of five thousand euros.

Last year, the Covid-19 pandemic brought the comic city into an online format. Fortunately, Amadora BD 2021 appears to be resuming its physical format between October 21st and November 1st – unless the gradual deconfining of the country changes, of course.

The Amadora community announced this Thursday August 12th that the event will return in person and will include exhibitions, autograph sessions, workshops, lectures and presentations, all of which will be spread across different parts of the community.

The central core of the 2021 edition will be installed in Ski Skate Amadora Parque, while Bedeteca and Artur Bual Municipal Gallery host other events and activities related to the festival. For those who do not want to face the physical event, the Amadora BD organization also promises several initiatives that can be followed online.

Even if the invited authors have not yet been confirmed, it is already certain that the Amadora Comics Awards will be presented. For the first time, they will award the best Portuguese comic with prize money of five thousand euros. Registration is now open and you can view all information online.