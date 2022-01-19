Alyssa Milano finds out she had a role in the MCU

In James Gunn’s 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy, Star-Lord aka Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) spaceship is named Milano. A name that’s no stranger to the actress, as the character gave this name in reference to Alyssa Milano, her childhood crush. Until now, the actress, known for her role in “Madame is Served and Charmed”, did not know this anecdote. She just learned and reacted.

Alyssa Milano just found out that she’s indirectly starring in the MCU

In fact, the site Screen Rant was able to catch up with Alyssa Milano to talk about her next movie, Brazen, a thriller adapted from ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, which was released on Netflix on January 13th.

Prior to this interview, the actress was unaware that she indirectly played a role in the MCU. The American media then asked her what she thought of Star-Lord naming his ship after his childhood sweetheart:

I had no Idea. It’s pretty cool. It’s true. It’s pretty cool. I think that’s one of the coolest things that’s happened to me in my life.

Peter Quill was born in 1980 and abducted from Earth in 1988 by the Yondu clan of Ravagers. Alyssa Milano, on the other hand, began her television career in the sitcom Madame is served, which aired from 1984. So Peter n’ had the chance to follow the actress just a few years before leaving Earth. One can imagine that he would be happy to see Alyssa Milano’s career since then. He’s had to see the actress’ path since Star-Lord returned to Earth. To find out, we’ll have to wait for the release of the next Guardians of the Galaxy opus.

Unfortunately for Alyssa Milano, the crew abandoned the Milano to invest in the Benatar. But maybe James Gunn will find another way to wink at Peter’s childhood sweetheart…