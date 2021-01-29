Aluminum Nitride Powder Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Accumet Materials, Surmet Corp, THRUTEK Applied Materials, HeFei MoK Advanced Material

AlN is stable in inert atmospheres at temperatures over 2000 C. It exhibits high thermal conductivity, uniquely, a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AlN a critical advanced material for many future applications in optics, lighting, electronics and renewable energy.

The aluminum nitride industry has rather high concentration. The production of aluminum nitride increases from 607MT in 2013 to 716 MT in 2017. The average growth rate has reached 4.2%.

The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in Japan, USA, Europe and China. Japan is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production has reached 450 MT in 2017.

The consumption shares of Japan, USA, Europe and China are 34%, 24%, 21.99% and 17% in 2017.

Global Aluminum Nitride Powder market size will increase to 100 Million US$ by 2025, from 95 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.0% during the forecast period

Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Report are:

Tokuyama Corporation, H.C. Starck, Toyo Aluminium K.K., Accumet Materials, Surmet Corp, THRUTEK Applied Materials, HeFei MoK Advanced Material, Eno High-Tech Material, Pengcheng Special Ceramics, Desunmet Ceramic Material, Maite Kechuang

Market Research Study Focus on these Types:

Direct Nitridation Method

Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method

Market Research Study Focus on these Applications:

Electrical Component

Thermal Conductive Material

Others

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04111182589/global-aluminum-nitride-powder-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?Mode=21

