Aluminum Market 2021: Trends in Future, Revenue, Application, Types, Scope Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Aluminum is durable, light, and functional; these are the qualities that make aluminum one of the favorable engineering materials. Aluminum is a good electrical conductor, and thus it is regularly used in electrical transmission lines, which boosts demand for the aluminum market. Continuous development in material and the industry is searching for a cheaper and durable material, which makes aluminum the most favorable material, thus increasing the demand for the aluminum that fuels the growth of the market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Property such as reflectivity, corrosion resistance, and recyclability makes it a favorable choice for various industrial applications. Henceforth, a growing demand for aluminum that propels the growth of the market. Rising the demand for lightweight and high strength material in a vehicle to improve the performance of a vehicle is leading the adoption of aluminum that boosts the growth of the market. Increasing the usage of aluminum in building and construction, automotive, machinery and equipment, foil and packaging, and among others are expected to leading growth of the aluminum market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Aluminum Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aluminum industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview aluminum market with detailed market segmentation by processing method, end-user, and geography. The global aluminum market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aluminum market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the aluminum market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global aluminum market is segmented on the basis of processing method, end-user. On the basis of processing method the market is segmented as flat rolled, castings, extrusions, forgings, pigments and powder, rod and bar, others. On the basis end-user the market is segmented as foil and packaging, machinery and equipment, electrical engineering, building and construction, consumer goods, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aluminum market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aluminum market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting aluminum market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the aluminum market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the aluminum market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from aluminum market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aluminum in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the aluminum market.

The report also includes the profiles of key aluminum companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Alcoa Corporation

CHALCO

China Hongqiao Group Limited

China Power Investment Corporation (CPI)

East Hope Group

Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC

Norsk Hydro ASA

Rio Tinto

RUSAL

Xinfa Group Co., Ltd.

