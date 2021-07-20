Aluminum-free Deodorant Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Deodorant is used on the body parts to reduce or eliminate the unpleasant odor caused due to bacterial action and sweating. Aluminum-free deodorants are the type of deodorants manufactured without the utilization of aluminum salts and are used for blocking the odor. The increase in awareness of aluminum free products boosts the demand for deodorants and antiperspirants that avoid the use of harmful content. This involves the use of organic inputs and natural substances for the production of deodorants to reduce skin problems related to the use of aluminum. The application of various synthetic ingredients in the deodorants gives rise to skin irritation, and this intimidates the market to develop a product consisting of plant-based ingredients such as coconut oil and cornstarch.

Companies covered Unilever PLC, Shiseido, Beiersdorf Inc., Avon International, Adidas, Proctor and Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, L’Oreal, Weleda Company, Estee Lauder, and Henkel

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Production closedown impacts

Corona virus has spread all over the world and most of the countries are adopting lockdown measures to control the spread of the virus for securing public health. All business and production activities are fully shut down except food and medical sector or other, leading toward economic crisis in the country. Manufacturing and production functions are stopped which has slowed down the business and inactive trade and transportation has fully disrupted the supply chain because of which companies can face big losses in near future.

Growing consumer consciousness

After the resettlement of market conditions, the demand for aluminum free deodorants is expected to significantly rise, owing to growing consumer consciousness and the widespread awareness of the benefits of organic ingredients.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The increased application of deodorants has led to improvements in the highly competitive industry. This has strengthened the consumer preference for natural and organic products that do not cause any harm to the skin and offer competent satisfaction. The key manufacturers are keen to develop deodorants that avoid the usage of aluminum base such as aluminum chloralhydrate. However, the lack of longevity of organic compounds in the form of deodorants in comparison to aluminum-based antiperspirants restraints the growth of the market.

The global aluminum-free deodorant market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

New arrivals in the deodorant industry have always been on consumer demands and this helps the product attain a quick attraction. As competition persists in the industry, it compels the key market players to involve more and more innovation in their production. This not just yields them a better opportunity to expand but also delivers satisfaction to the consumers and hence becomes appreciable.

The concept of aluminum-free deodorants has been introduced because of the growing skin irritation. The increase in consumer consciousness has surged the requirement of herbal and organic products that are manufactured using natural substances and preserved for longer duration through modernized technology. This not only increases the demand for aluminum-free deodorants but also makes the product available in the various range such as roll-on, deodorant creams, and wipes.

Significant demand from the women segment

Women have been developing a particular interest in aromatic products; mainly the working women are intrigued toward good quality deodorants that cause no harm or irritability on the skin and body. The surge in purchasing power of women worldwide enables them to make demands that are highly customized, opening up doors of opportunity for the key market players to dwell upon.

Key Benefits of the Report: This study presents the analytical depiction of the global aluminum-free deodorant industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global aluminum-free deodorant market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global aluminum-free deodorant market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global aluminum-free deodorant market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years. Questions Answered in the aluminum-free deodorant Market Research Report: What are the leading market players active in the aluminum-free deodorant market?

What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?