Aluminum Flat Rolled Products Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type

Aluminum Flat Rolled Products report describes the global market size of Aluminum Flat Rolled Products from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

For geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each regions are also included such as

United States,

China,

Japan,

India,

Korea,

ASEAN,

Germany,

France,

UK,

Italy,

Spain,

CIS,

Brazil

For competitor segment, the report include global key players of Aluminum Flat Rolled Products as well as some small players. The information for each competitor include:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Automotive

Aerospace

Building and Construction

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

Types Segment:

Sheet

Plate

Foil

Companies Covered:

Aleris

Alcoa

Metenere

ADM

JW Aluminum

Hulamin

Elval

Novelis

Constellium

Kaiser Aluminum

Garmco

Hindalco

Rusal

Rio Tinto

Chalco

China Hongqiao

Mingtai Aluminium

Nanshan Aluminium

etc.

Base Year: 2021

Historical Data: from 2016 to 2020

Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2026

Table of content

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 2 ABBREVIATION AND ACRONYMS

CHAPTER 3 PREFACE

3.1 RESEARCH SCOPE

3.2 RESEARCH SOURCES

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 RESEARCH METHOD

CHAPTER 4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2 CLASSIFICATION/TYPES

4.3 APPLICATION/END USERS

CHAPTER 5 MARKET TREND ANALYSIS

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 DRIVERS

5.3 RESTRAINTS

5.4 OPPORTUNITIES

5.5 THREATS

CHAPTER 6 INDUSTRY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6.1 UPSTREAM/SUPPLIERS ANALYSIS

6.2 Aluminum Flat Rolled Products ANALYSIS

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 DOWNSTREAM BUYERS/END USERS

CHAPTER 7 LATEST MARKET DYNAMICS

7.1 LATEST NEWS

7.2 MERGER AND ACQUISITION

7.3 PLANNED/FUTURE PROJECT

7.4 POLICY DYNAMICS

CHAPTER 8 TRADING ANALYSIS

8.1 EXPORT OF Aluminum Flat Rolled Products BY REGION

8.2 IMPORT OF Aluminum Flat Rolled Products BY REGION

8.3 BALANCE OF TRADE

CHAPTER 9 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Aluminum Flat Rolled Products MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA (2016-2026)

9.1 Aluminum Flat Rolled Products MARKET SIZE

9.2 Aluminum Flat Rolled Products DEMAND BY END USE

9.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

9.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

9.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

CHAPTER 10 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Aluminum Flat Rolled Products MARKET IN SOUTH AMERICA (2016-2026)

10.1 Aluminum Flat Rolled Products MARKET SIZE

10.2 Aluminum Flat Rolled Products DEM

