Aluminium Market 2021 Industry Share, Growth, Size, Segments and Top Competitors Analysis-Alcoa Corporation, Aluminium Division of Rio Tinto, China Hongqiao Group Ltd, Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Norsk Hydro SA, Rusal, Xinfa Group Co., Ltd| Forecast to 2027

Aluminium Industry 2021 Market Research Report explores the expert evaluation of on the groundwork of size, trends, growth, shares, revenue, demand and Forecasts 2027. Aluminium is one of the lightest metals weighing one-third of iron. Also, it is the third most abundant chemical element after oxygen and silicon on earth. Aluminum is rust-proof, ductile and malleable metal which does not magnetize and is a great electricity conductor making its use involved in almost all major industries from construction, aviation, automotive to food and energy.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The aluminium market owing to the functional properties of the metal and efficient processing using pressure both when hot and cold has played a key role in keeping the market opportunities on top. Besides, the technological advancements and development of new aluminium alloys are expected to further boost the market growth in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Aluminium Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the aluminium market with detailed market segmentation by end-user, processing method, and geography. The global aluminium market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aluminium market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global aluminium market is segmented on the basis of end-user and processing methods. With respect to end-user, the aluminium market is segmented into transport, building and construction, electrical engineering, consumer goods, foil & packaging, machinery & equipment, and other. On the basis of processing method, the aluminium market is segmented into flat rolled, castings, extrusion, forgings, pigments & powders, rod & bar.

The TOP MANUFACTURERS of this Industry As follows-

Alcoa Corporation

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO),

Aluminium Division of Rio Tinto

China Hongqiao Group Ltd.,

China Power Investment Corp. (CPI)

East Hope Group Company Limited,

Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC,

Norsk Hydro ASA

Rusal

Xinfa Group Co., Ltd.

…

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global aluminium market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aluminium market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the aluminium market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the aluminium in these regions.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading companies.

