Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market 2021-2027: Sumitomo Electric Industries, LS Cable, Nexans, Southwire, General Cable

The Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2027 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market is valued at 3044.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 3289.3 million US$ by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2027.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market: Nexans, Southwire, General Cable, Apar Industries, Hengtong, Sumitomo Electric Industries, LS Cable, Tongda Cable, Hanhe Cable, Saudi Cable, K M Cables & Conductors and Others.

Aluminium conductor steel-reinforced cable (ACSR) is a type of high-capacity, high-strength stranded conductor typically used in overhead power lines. It is concentrically stranded conductor with one or more layers of hard drawn 1350-H19 aluminium wire on galvanized steel wire core. The core can be single wire or stranded depending on the size. Steel core wire is available in ACSR, ACSR/TW or ACSR/AW for corrosion protection. Additional corrosion protection is available through the application of grease to the core or infusion of the completed conductor with grease.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for ACSR among other regions studied in this report and will continue to dominate the ACSR market. China is leading the regional ACSR market, whereas other global key markets include the U.S., India, Germany, U.K., Brazil, and Egypt. The manufacturers and service providers in Asia-Pacific are focusing on and creating huge prospects in this service industry.

This report segments the Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market on the basis of Types are:

On the basis of Application, the Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market is segmented into:

Bare overhead transmission conductor

Primary and secondary distribution conductor

Messenger support

Others

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2020 historically and from 2021 to 2027 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, The Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

