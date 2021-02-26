Alumina Trihydrate Market Strategic Analysis and Forecast to 2027 | Albemarle Corporation, Alfa Aesar, Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Limited., Huber Engineered Materials

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, World Alumina Trihydrate Market: Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020-2027

The global market size of Alumina Trihydrate is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

Various key players in the world alumina trihydrate market are focusing on producing ultra-fine alumina especially for pharmaceuticals and paper industries. Major companies profiled in this report include Albemarle Corporation, Alfa Aesar, Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Limited., Huber Engineered Materials, Alcoa Inc., Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd., Nabaltec AG, Showa Denko K.K. and MAL Zrt.

ALUMINA TRIHYDRATE MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

Market by End-use Industry

Plastics Industry

Paper Industry

Paint & Coatings Industry

Chemicals Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Building and Construction Industry

Others

Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

