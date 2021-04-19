Alumina Trihydrate Market Overview, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027
By the increase demand for flame retardant material, increase in usage of ATH in paint and coating industries are the factors for the growth of the Alumina Trihydrate Market.
The global Alumina Trihydrate Market was valued at USD 1.54 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.36 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Alumina Trihydrate Market is driven by the increase demand for flame retardant material, increase in usage of ATH in paint and coating industries. Government regulations for the safety of people creates the demand for the flame retardant material. Properties of alumina trihydrate such as flame retardant, amphoteric, Antacid makes it popular for industries like Electrical, Pharmaceutical, Building and construction, Plastic, Automotive, paints and coating and other. Alumina trihydrate is also known as aluminum hydroxide. It is a non- abrasive powder which is obtain from bauxite using Bayer process.
The comprehensive analysis of the Alumina Trihydrate market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Alumina Trihydrate market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Alumina Trihydrate industry.
The Alumina Trihydrate research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Southern Ionics Incorporated, Jinan Chenxu Chemical Co. Ltd., KC Corporation, Hayashi Kasei Co., Ltd, Dadco Group, Alumina Chemicals & Castables, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp, Albemarle Corporation, Huber Engineered Materials, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, SCR – Sibelco NV, The R.J. Marshall Company
Segmentation Analysis
The global Alumina Trihydrate market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Alumina Trihydrate market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Alumina Trihydrate industry throughout the forecast period.
Alumina Trihydrate market segmentation by types of, the report covers-
- Ground ATH
- Double Precipitated ATH
Alumina Trihydrate market segmentation by applications of the, the report covers the following uses-
- Flame Retardant
- Filler
- Antacid
- Others
Alumina Trihydrate market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Alumina Trihydrate Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Alumina Trihydrate Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Alumina Trihydrate market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Alumina Trihydrate industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Alumina Trihydrate industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Alumina Trihydrate industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Alumina Trihydrate market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
