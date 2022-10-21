Altuve engages with fan who rushed field for selfie in ALCS

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve was very happy to oblige when a fan ran onto the sphere and requested Houston’s star second baseman to take a selfie with him throughout Recreation 2 of the AL Championship Sequence in opposition to the New York Yankees on Thursday night time.

Safety at Minute Maid Park had different plans, wrestling the person away from Altuve earlier than he may click on off the shot along with his cellular phone because the ninth inning was set to start.

“He sort of hugged me and mentioned one thing like: ‘OK, we higher win in the present day, as a result of I spent all my cash on the ticket,’” Altuve mentioned. “He pulled his telephone from his pocket and tried to take a selfie, and I used to be able to take it, however then safety guys received there and did their job.”

A bunch of six safety guards and law enforcement officials pulled the person away earlier than wrestling him to the bottom, handcuffing him and escorting him off the sphere. An Astros spokesperson confirmed to The Related Press that the person was arrested.

Altuve, who has had a troublesome time this postseason and is 0 for 23, mentioned he wasn’t alarmed when he spied the fan heading his approach as a result of he was sporting the correct gear.

“I noticed somebody operating and I mentioned: ‘Astros jersey; I’m positive,’” Altuve mentioned of the person’s white Craig Biggio shirt.

Altuve added that the person saved repeating that Houston wanted to win Thursday. Altuve advised him, “we are going to.”

And some minutes after the person was led off the sphere, they wrapped up a 3-2 victory that gave them a 2-0 lead within the best-of-seven sequence.

Astros supervisor Dusty Baker mentioned he did not discover the fan on the sphere “till the group began going loopy.”

“I imply, what he did was mistaken, however he appeared innocent. It appeared like he was doing it out of affection and respect for Altuve. And I feel Altuve dealt with it very nicely.”

Houston reliever Ryan Pressly had simply had entered the sport to start the ninth when the interruption occurred.

“You hate to see that occur as a result of Pressly was prepared and he needed to again off and needed to regroup himself, as a result of once you’re popping out of the bullpen they usually’re enjoying that music, his music, you type of get right into a move of issues, you’re taking your warmup pitches, and then you definately’re able to go,” Baker mentioned.

“In order that sort of broke that. However he’s been round a very long time and he dealt with it nicely,” he mentioned.

Pressly struck out three, working round a two-out stroll to earn his second save of the sequence.

Extra AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports