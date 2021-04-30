Altmaier: «Small chance» for rapid adaptation of the climate law | Free press

The federal government must improve the climate protection law. Associations are urging the government to take action. The willingness to do that is there. But there is a risk that the issue will end up in the election factories.

Berlin (dpa) – Following the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling on the climate protection law, Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier sees the opportunity to make improvements during the current term.

“There is a slim chance of making that possible,” said the CDU politician at ZDF “heute journal”. He is ready to approach the parties in the Bundestag next week, also with Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD). Then you can find out within a few days whether other parties are also willing to keep the issue out of the election campaign by choosing a good solution “now” that will last for the next 20 or 30 years.

The constitutional court ruled on Thursday that the federal government must improve the climate protection law to protect the liberty rights of younger generations. The Karlsruhe judges required the legislator to fine-tune the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for the period after 2030 by the end of 2022. Constitutional complaints from several climate protection activists were thus partially successful

Altmaier said the correction demanded by the court would go a long way in contributing to social peace. The law does not yet meet the requirement of climate neutrality by 2050. “We must recognize that and act quickly,” emphasized the Minister of Economic Affairs. Altmaier added that he had already highlighted the need for a social consensus last September and that a reduction step should be set for each year.

Environment Minister Schulze said in the ARD “Tagesthemen” that she was “ready to introduce a law”. She is curious whether the Union will go along with this. The SPD politician described the verdict as a “tailwind for climate protection”. She blamed the Union for not planning beyond 2030. “It was not possible to achieve a 2040 target with the Union,” said Schulze.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99