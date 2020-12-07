Altmaier: Previous corona measures are not enough | Free press

Berlin / Düsseldorf (dpa) – Federal Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier (CDU) finds the previous measures to contain the corona virus insufficient. Altmaier said on Monday, given the persistently high number of infections, that very intensive consultations should take place in the coming days and weeks.

The development of the figures was “far behind our expectations,” said Altmaier. “You can and must say that our previous measures are not enough to really break the second wave of infections.” The minister spoke in Berlin before a video conference of the EU ministers responsible for telecommunications.

After the conference, Altmaier said that if you want Christmas to be possible in a modest family setting, you need to think early about what should happen before and after. For him, the minimum is that there are additional measures in Corona hotspots.

North Rhine-Westphalia does not rule out a national tightening of the corona measures either. “If the general situation does not immediately improve, an even more restrictive approach seems necessary nationally to reduce the number of new infections even more significantly,” said NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) of the German news agency in Düsseldorf.

“The fact that countries with a nationwide extra-challenging infection process take further action is in line with the logic of the joint decision of the Prime Minister and the Chancellor,” he explained. North Rhine-Westphalia continues to rely on the close cooperation between federal and state governments.

Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans quickly called for an additional conference of the Prime Ministers with Chancellor Angela Merkel (both CDU). He is calling for “in the short term, ideally over the course of the next week, in the round of prime ministers to meet with the Chancellor again to address the current situation,” Hans told the news magazine “Der Spiegel” Monday.

The aim must be to nationally withdraw the relaxation planned for the turn of the year. After Christmas and before New Year’s Eve, the stricter Corona rules must be returned. Originally, federal government leaders had agreed in principle with Merkel that the planned easing would apply from December 23 to January 1 at the latest.

The chairman of the German Association of Cities, Mayor of Leipzig, Burkhard Jung, has spoken out for stricter measures to combat the corona pandemic with an increasing number of infections. Especially when an incidence of more than 200 or 300 is reached, it is “urgent to make a stronger lockdown for a few weeks,” Jung, who is also Mayor of Leipzig, said in the ARD “Morgenmagazin” Monday. There is no other way to get the situation under control.

Chancellery chief Helge Braun reiterated the goal on Sunday evening to get below 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week. On Sunday, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Schleswig-Holstein also crossed the threshold as the two countries with the lowest number of infections. But there are always counties that exceed the value of 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. Saxony is currently being particularly affected.

Braun said in the “Bild” speech “The right questions” that “at least in the hotspots we should be making really clear tightening again”. Every region, every state and every district must have a dynamic that quickly drops below 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week. If there is a willingness on the part of the states to do something together against the hotspots, then the federal government will be there immediately, Braun said.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) had previously discussed another prime minister’s conference before Christmas. One “probably” would need another conference before Christmas, Söder said on Sunday after a special meeting of his cabinet in Munich. One has to talk again about what happens at Christmas and especially New Year’s Eve. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach also called for a new state round this week. He said the shops should close “at least two weeks” after Christmas, he told the Süddeutsche Zeitung. He had made a similar statement in the Tagesspiegel and in the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Only in late November did federal and state governments generally agree that even tougher measures would be taken in the event of particularly high infection rates with an incidence of more than 200 new infections per 100,000 residents per week.

Federal and state governments agreed to allow ten people and children to attend family gatherings from December 23 to January 1. In Bavaria, the cabinet decided to maintain the planned relaxation from 23 to 26 December. Now in Bavaria, meetings of more than two households with up to ten people are only allowed from the day before Christmas Eve to Christmas Day. Otherwise, up to five people from two households can be together. Baden-Württemberg already has a similar scheme. A maximum of five people are allowed in Berlin during the entire holiday.

Other states are also considering no longer relaxing during the holidays. Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) said on Sunday evening in the ZDF program “Berlin Direct” that it had to be “adjusted” in the hotspots. “We are in talks with the government about the options available. We will certainly make further decisions in the course of this week. “

The Prime Minister of Hesse, Volker Bouffier, said in the ARD “Report from Berlin” Sunday evening that he believes a curfew is necessary for incidence values ​​above 200. Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) was quoted by the Funke media group: “There will be no lights are for Christmas and New Years Eve. ” The cabinet must discuss this on Tuesday.

Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) had warned in the “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Saturday): “One thing is clear: we must not take any risks, not even on New Year’s Eve.” Chancellery chief Braun stressed that the New Year’s Eve scope was for people who have to work at Christmas. However, this ordinance should not be a gateway for millions of others to celebrate New Year’s Eve parties. Braun promoted Christmas visits until 27/28. December limit.

Politicians are not only concerned about the persistently high number of new infections, but also about the increased number of deaths as a result of infection with the corona virus. The previous high was recorded last Wednesday with 487 deaths. Braun warned against getting used to such numbers. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) said Sunday evening in the RTL annual overview: “We are currently talking a lot about how we celebrate Christmas. These people won’t even celebrate Christmas anymore. “

The CDU politician also called for more solidarity in society. While some “stood at the mulled wine booth with 40 or 50 men,” nurses worked around the clock and gave “everything to keep people alive,” the health minister stressed.

Meanwhile, Braun said he expected the vaccination to start in early 2021. “I expect it to start in the first few days early next year,” Braun said in the “Bild” talk “The Right Questions.”