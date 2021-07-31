Altmaier expects faster coal output | free press

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier expects an earlier shutdown of coal-fired electricity generation in Germany. Coal phasing out faster than originally expected

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier expects an earlier shutdown of coal-fired electricity generation in Germany. “Coal phase-out is proceeding faster than originally expected.”

“Because of the sharp price increase in the European certificate trade,” says the CDU politician of the German news agency. “However, it is important to me that we stick to the financial commitments we have made to the lignite mining areas to expand infrastructure and create jobs. The people of Lusatia, the Central German Revier and the Rhenish Revier must and will be able to count on our commitments to help.”

Altmaier did not specify a date for the coal phase out. The current plan is for Germany to phase out coal by 2038 at the latest. Last summer, the Bundestag and the Bundesrat passed two central laws. They provide for a specific timetable for the decommissioning of coal-fired power plants and structural support of 40 billion euros. The money is intended to help the coal regions in North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony and Brandenburg to restructure their economies and expand infrastructure.

Rising CO2 price

Environmental groups are calling for a phase-out of coal by 2030. Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU leader Markus Söder recently announced that he wants to renegotiate the phase-out of coal after federal elections. It should be checked whether this can be done faster. “I don’t think 2038 is ambitious right now either.” Söder announced that he could campaign before 2030.

The FDP climate politician Lukas Köhler had said that in the opinion of almost all experts, the rising CO2 price will make coal-based power generation unprofitable and thus end up in a market economy before 2030. “The renegotiation of the coal phase-out requested by Söder would have no benefit in terms of climate protection, but would simply flush more billions in compensation into the coffers of power plant operators at the expense of taxpayers.”