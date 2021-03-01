 Alternator  Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers- Leroy Somer (Nidec Motor Corporation), Cummins Inc., ABB Ltd., Mecc Alte Spa, HHI Group, Marathon Generators (Regal Beloit Corporation)

The report titled “Alternator Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The alternator market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Global Alternator Market: – Leroy Somer (Nidec Motor Corporation), Cummins Inc., ABB Ltd., Mecc Alte Spa, HHI Group, Marathon Generators (Regal Beloit Corporation), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (CK Holdings Co. Ltd. ), GE Power Conversion (General Electric), Generac Power Systems Inc., WEG Industries, Jeumont Electric, Indar (Ingeteam Corporation, S.A), Denyo Co.Ltd., T D Power Systems Limited, Siemens AG

Industry News and Developments:

– January 2019 – Leroy-Somer announced the expansion of its LSA 44.3 and TAL 044 product lines, reaching 200 kVA in power with enhanced performance. The LSA 44.3 VL13 and VL14 alternators benefit from 93.4% and 93% efficiency at 0.8 PF respectively, which represents a significant advancement over the LSA 46.3 S2 (91.9%) and S3 (92.5%). These products are suitable for all types of power generation applications and provide high performance, delivering new opportunities for generator sets manufacturers.

– July 2018 – ABB announced that it has completed its acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions (GEIS), GE’s global electrification solutions business. GEIS will be integrated into ABB’s Electrification Products division

Market Overview:

– Growing investment in grid infrastructure across emerging markets is boosting the market’s growth positively. For instance, China announced to spend at least 2 trillion yuan (USD 315 billion) to enhance its power grid infrastructure over the 2015-2020 period.

– Moreover, rising demand for turbines and engine and increasing investment in the construction industry are also expected to augment the growth of the market. According to the Construction Industry Federation report, USD 26 billion was invested in building and construction during the year 2018, up 20% on the previous year.

– Furthermore, growing demand for power, from both conventional and non-conventional sources, has been fueling the application of alternators in the power generation sector.

Key Market Trends

Application in Oil & Gas is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Oil and gas projects typically require alternators in the 500kW-25MW range. In Offshore, alternators are used in drilling rigs support vessels providing prime power, drilling operation, and platform propulsion when used on the floating rigs.

– The search for oil often leads to extreme conditions, either on the sea or on land, where dusty desert conditions or offshore platforms can affect an alternator’s performance. Thereby, vendors are providing total environmental protection, delivering the reliability and durability demanded by the customers and designed to suit oil & gas project.

– For instance, a continuous power requirement in Colombia’s oil sector is being met by Stamford P80 alternators., provided by Cummins Generator Technologies. Specialist generator set manufacturer IGSA from Mexico specified the premium alternators from Cummins Generator Technologies. These were coupled with Cummins engines to make a 2.5MW generator set design that meets the highest quality standards in a demanding application. The alternators specified were low voltage variants of the Stamford P80 range.

– According to the Colombian Petroleum Association, Oil companies Operating in Colombia invested USD 4.35 billion in 2018, most of which went into production and some USD 800 million into exploration.

– Increasing offshore and onshore oil and gas projects in the United States owing to the National OCS leasing program, are expected to increase the demand for alternators over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities and Witness Highest Growth Rate

– Economic growth, urbanization, and the need for electrification have boosted the growth of alternator in the Asia-Pacific region. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are witnessing an increase in demand for alternator from power generation, cogeneration, and industrial sectors.

– Moreover, the Chinese government launched ‘New-Type Urbanization Plan’, focusing primarily on new-type, smart, and humanities city construction from 2014 – 2020. Additionally, Japan is attracting diverse companies to invest in data centers. In February 2018, Google announced to launch a second cloud platform data center in Japan. For instance, In February 2018, Google announced to launch a second cloud platform data center in Japan.

– The growth of the automotive industry in Asia-Pacific countries such as India, Japan, and South Korea among others is boosting the adoption of the alternator. The manufacturing sector has been one of ASEAN’s key economic growth drivers. The economies in the region have low operating costs which attract businesses from larger manufacturing bases.

– A company such as DENSO announced that it has developed a high-efficiency diode for alternators for gasoline and diesel engine vehicles with the semiconductor supplier, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd. The jointly developed diode significantly reduces the power conversion loss by increasing the efficiency of the function.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Alternator market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Alternator Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

