Alternative Proteins Market Trends, Growth, Demand, opportunities, Scope & Forecast by 2027 | MGP; ADM; Kerry Inc.; DuPont; Cargill, Incorporated.; Roquette Frères

Alternative proteins market is expected to grow at a rate of 15.0% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing innovations in food products raise the consumer demand will act as a factor for the alternative proteins market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

The growing demand of organic food and beverages, rising awareness among the consumer regarding the health benefits, increasing number of population across the globe, rapid urbanization and rising geriatric population are some of the factors which will likely to enhance the growth of the alternative proteins market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing purchasing power of the consumer along with changing consumption pattern which will further bring various opportunities for the growth of the alternative proteins market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Allergies associated with the consumption of plat based protein along with rising concern over food quality are acting as market restraints for the growth of the alternative proteins in the above mentioned forecast period.

Conducts Overall ALTERNATIVE PROTEINS Market Segmentation:

By Source (Plant Protein, Mycoprotein, Algal Protein, Insect Protein),

Application (Weight Management, Sports Management, Health Nutrition, Positive Nutrition),

End-Use (Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed and Pet Food, Personal Care and Cosmetics)

Alternative Proteins Market Country Level Analysis

Alternative proteins market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country by source, application, and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the alternative proteins market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

North America dominates the alternative proteins market due to the rising demand of the plant based protein along with rising awareness among the consumer regarding the benefits of protein rich diet while Europe region will expect to grow in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to the changing consumption pattern of the consumer.

Key Focus Areas in the Report:

Alternative Proteins Market Size and Forecast 2020 – 2027

Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Alternative Proteins Market

Major Developments in the Alternative Proteins Industry

Market Dynamics Impacting the Alternative Proteins Industry

Competitive Landscape of Alternative Proteins Industry

The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Alternative Proteins Industry

Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Alternative Proteins Market

Alternative Proteins Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2020 – 2027

Alternative Proteins Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2020 – 2027

Alternative Proteins Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2020 – 2027

Alternative Proteins Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2020 – 2027

