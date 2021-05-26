Alternative Proteins Market Share, Trends, Size, Growth, Demand, Segments and Forecast to 2027 The global Alternative Proteins Market is projected to reach USD 3.89 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research.

The latest market intelligence study on the Alternative Proteins market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Alternative Proteins market.

Key Highlights From The Report

To satisfy the food demand of the growing population, current food production must be almost doubled in size, which needs to seek out environment-friendly and sustainable food production methods and sources of high nutrition. As per our analysis, meat production is probably going to be unsustainable by 2050, at current and projected rates of consumption, thanks to high resource intensity and destructive cost. This opens a superb opportunity for edible insects that have the potential to satisfy the food need with high nutrition and environmental sustainability.

Among the plant-based protein space, pea and soy are the simplest known and most generally used protein ingredients from plant protein. The soy ingredient industry has seen dramatic improvements in both process and application technologies within the recent decade.

The market trends are in increasing interest, research, and capitalization around using new or non-traditional animals for protein for human consumption. as an example , through a completely unique process referred to as cellular agriculture, animal protein found in milk, meat, and eggs are often manufactured in laboratory settings through cell cultures.

DuPont Nutrition & Health, which is a Dow DuPont Specialty Products Division business, in March 2019 added six plant protein nuggets to its Supro and Trupro product range. The new ingredients contain more protein or less sodium than previous offerings, and that they are available a variety of formats and textures for usage in nutrition bars, snacks, and cereals, which are particularly consistent with the corporate .

Key participants include Kerry Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Corbion NV, Glanbia PLC, Tate & Lyle PLC, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Incorporated among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Alternative Proteinss market on the basis of interface, type, mode, end-users, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Plant Protein

Mycoprotein

Algal Protein

Insect Protein

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed and Pet Food

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Regional scope – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Alternative Proteins market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Alternative Proteins market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Alternative Proteins Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing adoption of medical marijuana for treatment of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing legalization of medical marijuana in various countries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lower market access of marijuana due to absence of legalization programs

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…

