Alternative Fuel and Hybrid Vehicle Market to Reach $614 Billion, Globally, by 2022 : Allied Market Research | How Top Companies Adapted after COVID-19 Hit Its Business

A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Alternative Fuel and Hybrid Vehicle (AFHV) Market by Alternative Fuel Type, Vehicle Type, and Geography: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022,” projects that the world AFHV market is expected to reach $614 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The passenger vehicle segment is estimated to dominate the market from 2016 to 2022. Asia-Pacific dominated the global market accounting for a market share of around 47% in 2015.

Download Report Sample (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1741

Increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent government laws & regulations toward vehicle emission, and increase in growth of public charging infrastructure drive the AFHV market. Technological advancement in alternative fuel vehicles and increase in government initiatives, such as investment in electric and hybrid buses, are expected to boost the market growth. However, high initial cost of vehicle and low fuel economy hamper the market growth.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1741?reqfor=covid

AFHV are vehicles that run on various fuel sources such as gaseous fuels (LPG, CNG, and LNG), electric, and other alternative fuels (biofuel, biodiesel, fuel cell, liquid nitrogen, and dimethyl ether). The sale of electric and hybrid vehicles has witnessed a strong upsurge in the recent years. The market penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to increase in the near future. In addition, the adoption of other alternative fuels, such as CNG, LPG, fuel cell, and dimethyl ether has significantly increased in the recent years. Technological advancement in the AFHV sector is expected to boost the market growth in developing economies such as LAMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1741

The passenger vehicles segment is projected to maintain its lead in the near future due to increase in sales of electric vehicles and advent of new technological advancements. The electric two-wheeler industry has witnessed strong uptake owing to stringent emission laws, lightweight components, low cost of vehicle, and increase in public charging infrastructure. Increase in demand for fuel-efficient and adoption of zero emission technologies in commercial vehicles in the developed economies of North America and Europe has boosted the market growth.

Request for Customization of This Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1741

Asia-Pacific accounted for majority of the revenue in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance till 2022, attributing to increase in public awareness toward fuel-efficient vehicles, increase in adoption of electric vehicles, and enforcement of laws & regulations by government authorities regarding vehicle emissions. Moreover, rise in public charging infrastructure units propel the growth of the Asia-Pacific AFHV market.

“Alternative fuels and electric vehicles holds a great potential in the coming years for changing the global vehicular emissions scenario. Alternative fuel and hybrid vehicle are witnessing wide adoption globally due to stringent vehicle emission norms to reduce carbon footprint and changing vehicle architectures. The U.S. and European union has issued standards such as CAFÉ standards for automobile manufacturers to incorporate them mandatorily in their vehicles. Many commercial and government fleet managers are relying on AFHV’S to help protect their budgets from increasing fuel costs and reduce emissions of their fleets. Factors such as urbanization, rising congestion and rising emissions are accelerating the hybridization and electrification of vehicle powertrains. Volatile oil & gas prices and upcoming shortage in fossil fuel would drive customers to buy more fuel efficient vehicles. The BRIC countries are showing rising degree of interest in environment friendly and sustainable technologies. Developing countries such as China, and India holds a tremendous potential in alternative fuel vehicle market, moreover their governments are promoting hefty incentives at the purchase of alternative fuel vehicles. Various companies are trying to expand their market penetration in the APAC region for development of advanced alternative fuel vehicles,” states Rakesh Singh, Manager, Research.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region throughout the analysis period. China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific region in terms of sales of passenger cars segment. This is attributed to increase in sales of electric passenger cars & two wheelers, implementation of stringent vehicular emission norms, rise in awareness of fuel-efficient vehicles, and growth in buying power of consumers in the emerging markets such as India, Malaysia, and China to adopt AFHV. Technological advancements for developing low-cost, fuel-efficient vehicles and increase in public charging infrastructure in these nations offer lucrative opportunities to the players in the AFHV market.

Key findings of the study:

In 2015, passenger cars led the market revenue, and this segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Commercial vehicle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.1%, owing to the wider adoption of alternative fuel commercial vehicles around the globe.

China is the major shareholder, accounting for about 58.4% of the Asia-Pacific AFHV market in 2015.

The key players in the AFHV market have focused on expanding their business operations in the emerging countries, with new product launches as a preferred strategy. The major players profiled in this report include Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Tesla Motors (U.S.), AUDI AG (Germany), BMW Group (Germany), General Motors (U.S.), Ford Motor Company (U.S.), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), BYD Company Limited (China), Daimler AG (Germany), and Zero Motorcycles, Inc. (U.S.)

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |