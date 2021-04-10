Alternative Finance Market Thriving 2X CAGR by 2028 with LendingClub, MarketInvoice, CircleBack Lending, Peerform, Zopa, Mintos, Lendix, RateSetter, SoFi

Alternative funds are mutual funds, or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), that invest in non-traditional securities, such as real estate, commodities, and leveraged loans. These funds are not generally appropriate for most investors but they may be used as diversification tools if used properly.

Alternative banking is a new face of banking activities it’s. include new financial services, products and new methods of banking. operations, delivering services.

Alternative Finance is an umbrella term that covers any type of finance that does not come from a mainstream provider. As a result of the 2008 financial crisis, the popularity of alternative finance has increased significantly year on year.

Financing is the process of funding business activities, making purchases, or investments. There are two types of financing: equity financing and debt financing. The main advantage of equity financing is that there is no obligation to repay the money acquired through it.

Key Players-

LendingClub

MarketInvoice

CircleBack Lending

Peerform

Zopa

Mintos

Lendix

RateSetter

SoFi

Upstart

Funding Circle

Prosper Marketplace

BorrowersFirst

Market segmentation

By Applications:

Individual

Enterprise

Association Organization

Others

By Types:

P2P Lending

Crowdfunding

Invoice Trading

Others

