Already 20 percent of Israelis have been vaccinated against Corona | Free press

Probably no country is faster than Israel in vaccinating its citizens. Many are already getting the important second injection there.

Tel Aviv (dpa) – Three weeks after the start of the vaccination campaign in Israel, 20 percent of the citizens have already been vaccinated against the corona virus. Health Minister Juli Edelstein announced on Twitter on Sunday that about 1.8 million Israelis had received the first dose of vaccine.

In total, the small Mediterranean country has more than nine million inhabitants. On Sunday, the medical staff’s vaccination began with the second dose. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (71) also received his second vaccination against the corona virus on Saturday evening. The government wants to vaccinate all residents of the country over 16 years old at the end of March.

According to media reports, Israel has signed an agreement with manufacturer Pfizer to make this possible. In total, Israel should receive ten million doses of the Pfizer Biontech vaccine. Israel will be the first country to leave the corona crisis behind, Netanyahu said Thursday. It should serve as a model country for the rapid vaccination of an entire state. In return, vaccination data must be provided to the company.

Israel is currently in the third corona lockdown because the number of infections has risen significantly again at the end of this year. The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that 5,030 new corona cases had been reported within 24 hours. On the Jewish rest day, Sabat, the corona numbers are usually significantly lower than on other days of the week because less testing is done.

In comparison, German health authorities reported 16,946 new corona infections within one day on Sunday. Germany has about nine times more inhabitants than Israel.

