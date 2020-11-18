Alpha Olefins Market: Overview And Impact Of Industry Growth Driving Factors To 2020 – 2026 | Top Players- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation

Market research analysis and insights covered in this Alpha Olefins Market marketing report are very considerate for the businesses to make better decisions, to develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion of a particular product and thereby extending their reach towards the success. Significant parts of this market study incorporate essential research; benchmarking solutions, secondary research, organization profiles, focused knowledge and revealing, syndicated explore, information accumulation, information preparing and examination, overview structure, and study programming. To understand the market in depth, Alpha Olefins Market research report is the perfect solution.

Global alpha olefins market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 12.01 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is growing demand for polyethylene.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Chevron Phillips Chemical CompanyExxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Qatar Chemical Company Sasol, Evonik Industries AG, Dow, Royal Dutch Shell, SABIC, Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd., Petro Rabigh, National Petrochemical Company, Jam Petrochemical Company, TPC Group among others

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Shell announced the production of the fourth alpha olefins (AO) unit at its Geismar, Louisiana, USA chemical manufacturing site. The expansion will bring total AO production at Geismar to more than 1.3 million tonnes per annum. It will help the company to meet the increasing demand of alpha olefins in the market

In August 2019, ExxonMobil has planned to expand their Vistamaxx production in their Texas facility and will enter into the linear Alpha olefins market. This expansion will allow ExxonMobil to enter into the linear alpha olefins market which are used in the production of detergents and synthetic lubricants. With this expansion, the company will be able to meet the growing demand of customers across the globe

Market Definition: Global Alpha Olefins Market

Alpha olefins are the organic compounds which are produced by the oligomerization of ethylene. The oligomerization process consists of products with even-numbered carbon chains, usually ranging from C4 to C30+. The major applications of these compounds are comonomer for polyolefin production, synthetic lubricant production, as surfactant in detergent production and crude oil refining.

Market Drivers:

The demand of Pao-Based synthetic lubricants can drive the market growth in the forecast period

Growth of end-use Industries is another factor uplifting the market growth

Increasing demand for Pao-Based Synthetic Lubricants is also likely to boost the demand of antiscalants

Rising crude oil refining across the globe; this factor will also boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuations in the prices of ethylene acts as restraint for the growth of this market

Stringent environmental regulations is another factor restricting this market growth

Presence of alternatives in the market including tungsten disulphide along with the advancement in the nanoparticle-based lubricants will also restrict the market growth

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Alpha Olefins Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Alpha Olefins Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Alpha Olefins Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Alpha Olefins.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Alpha Olefins.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Alpha Olefins by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Alpha Olefins Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Alpha Olefins Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Alpha Olefins.

Chapter 9: Alpha Olefins Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

