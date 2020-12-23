Alpha Olefins Market 2020: Global Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers by 2027| Top Competitors – Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Market Insights

Global alpha olefins market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 12.01 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is growing demand for polyethylene.

Alpha olefins are the organic compounds which are produced by the oligomerization of ethylene. The oligomerization process consists of products with even-numbered carbon chains, usually ranging from C4 to C30+. The major applications of these compounds are comonomer for polyolefin production, synthetic lubricant production, as surfactant in detergent production and crude oil refining.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global alpha olefins market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Qatar Chemical Company Ltd, Sasol, Evonik Industries AG, Dow, Royal Dutch Shell, SABIC, Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd., Petro Rabigh, National Petrochemical Company, Jam Petrochemical Company, TPC Group among others,

In June 2019, Shell announced the production of the fourth alpha olefins (AO) unit at its Geismar, Louisiana, USA chemical manufacturing site. The expansion will bring total AO production at Geismar to more than 1.3 million tonnes per annum. It will help the company to meet the increasing demand of alpha olefins in the market

Global Alpha Olefins Market Scope and Segments

By Product

1-Butene

1-Hexene

1-Octene

1-Decene

1-Dodecene

Others

By Application

Polyolefin Comonomers

Surfactants

Lubricant

Drilling Machinery Fuel

Others

Based on regions, Alpha Olefins Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

