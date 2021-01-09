Alpha Olefin Market Research : Industry Overview, Market Growth,Top Performing Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2027 | Shell International B.V., Evonik Industries AG, Dow

The Alpha Olefin Market report includes overview of the parent market, Market segments, dynamics, Market size, share, Price, volume and cost. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value and volume. This Alpha Olefin report consist of the basic overview of the market, including product definitions, classifications, new product launches, key developments and the industry chain structure of the overall market. Besides, the report covers intelligence of different segments such as the product type, technology, application, industry vertical, end-user, and geography.

Alpha olefins are those compounds that consist of olefins or alkenes. They are produced by the oligomerization of ethylene. Alpha olefins offer a wide range of products that includes 1-octadecene, 1-hexadecene, 1-tetradecene, 1-dodecene, 1-butene, 1-hexene, 1-octene and 1-decene. They are used in a wide range of applications that includes synthetic lubricants, detergent alcohols, polyethylene and others.Global alpha olefin market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for Pao-based synthetic lubricants, growth of end-use industries and discovery of shale gas. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global alpha olefin market are Shell International B.V., Evonik Industries AG, Dow, Sasol, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, SABIC, TPC Group, Qatar Chemical Company Ltd., INEOS, Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd., Linde, PJSC “Nizhnekamskneftekhim”, Merck KGaA, BOC Sciences, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, SPEX CertiPrep, SynQuest Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GELEST Inc. among others.

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

