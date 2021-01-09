Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Research : Industry Overview, Market Growth,Top Performing Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2027 | SI Group Inc., KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, AdvanSix

The Alpha-Methylstyrene Market report includes overview of the parent market, Market segments, dynamics, Market size, share, Price, volume and cost. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value and volume. This Alpha-Methylstyrene report consist of the basic overview of the market, including product definitions, classifications, new product launches, key developments and the industry chain structure of the overall market. Besides, the report covers intelligence of different segments such as the product type, technology, application, industry vertical, end-user, and geography.

Global alpha-methylstyrene market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 563.80 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in demand for the consumer goods which are one of the major uses of alpha-methylstyrene along with its growing applications in the automotive industry.Alpha-methylstyrene is a colourless liquid chemical which is manufactured as a by-product of the phenol-acetone production process. It is less dense than water and is insoluble with an aromatic fragrance. It is a highly flammable liquid with a burning point at 115°F, and finds its use as an intermediary for the manufacturing of other chemical products.

Top Players In Alpha-Methylstyrene Industry:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global alpha-methylstyrene market are SI Group Inc., KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, AdvanSix, Versalis, Group of Companies «Titan», INEOS, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., SEQENS SAS, Altivia, The Plaza Group, ROSNEFT, Solvay, TPCC, DOMO Chemicals GmbH, Cepsa, Yangzhou Lida Chemical Co.,Ltd., Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, Sunoco, Merck KGaA, Banner Chemicals Limited and Westlake Chemical Corporation.

The Regions Covered in the Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Report are:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

