Alpha-Methylstyrene Market | Key Drivers, Trends, Regional Demand With Top Countries Data | AdvanSix, Versalis, Group of Companies «Titan»

Global alpha-methylstyrene market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 563.80 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in demand for the consumer goods which are one of the major uses of alpha-methylstyrene along with its growing applications in the automotive industry.Alpha-methylstyrene is a colourless liquid chemical which is manufactured as a by-product of the phenol-acetone production process. It is less dense than water and is insoluble with an aromatic fragrance. It is a highly flammable liquid with a burning point at 115°F, and finds its use as an intermediary for the manufacturing of other chemical products.

Scope of the Report:

Geographical Segment covered in Report:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Top Players Working in Alpha-Methylstyrene Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global alpha-methylstyrene market are SI Group Inc., KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, AdvanSix, Versalis, Group of Companies «Titan», INEOS, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., SEQENS SAS, Altivia, The Plaza Group, ROSNEFT, Solvay, TPCC, DOMO Chemicals GmbH, Cepsa, Yangzhou Lida Chemical Co.,Ltd., Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, Sunoco, Merck KGaA, Banner Chemicals Limited and Westlake Chemical Corporation.

