Alpha-Methylstyrene (AMS), Market is Projected to Reach USD Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% During 2021-2027

The global Alpha-Methylstyrene market worth USD 487 million in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). Alpha-Methylstyrene (AMS) is a colorless liquid. It is produced as a by-product during Phenol production from Cumene oxidation. The impurities of Phenol, Cumene, and butyl-benzene are removed before using AMS. Major areas of application for AMS are waxes, paints, and coatings, perfumes, antioxidants, adhesives, chemical intermediates, etc.

Increasing use of Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) had the largest share of the market and is likely to drive the market.

The major use of AMS is in the production of acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) resins, which accounts for more than 1/3rd of the total demand for AMS. The growing demand for ABS in the automotive and electronics sector is directly affecting the growth of the AMS market. Increasing investment in the electronics and automotive sector is going to raise the demand for ABS, which as a result will raise the demand for AMS.

When burnt, alpha-methyl styrene produces carbon monoxide, toxic vapor, which leads to the formation of greenhouse gases. Carbon monoxide is also harmful to humans. AMS is also not compatible with strong oxidizing agents. When comes in contact with a human, AMS irritates eyes, throat, and skin. AMS vapor forms an explosive mixture with air.

Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) has many areas of application, such as Waxes, ABS, paints, and coatings, perfumes, antioxidants, adhesives, chemical intermediates, binding agents, cleaning products, etc. The major use of AMS is in the production of Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS). ABS is popular across industries all over the world due to its versatility. While butadiene provides toughness and strength, acrylonitrile adds thermal and chemical stability, and styrene adds a beautiful glossy finish. ABS also have high tensile strength and is resistant to physical strength and chemical corrosion. All these properties are encouraging the use of ABS and are driving the market.

Competitive landscape

Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of companies that provides varied petroleum resin products. However, the companies that hold the majority share of Petroleum resin market are Altiva Corp., Cepsa, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Ineos Phenol, AdvanSix, Rosneft, SI Group Inc, DOMO Chemicals, Kumho P&B Chemicals, Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp, Yangzhou Lida Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Solvay SA, Rhodia, Versalis SPA, Sunoco Chemicals, Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, The Plaza Group, Banner Chemicals Ltd, United Petrochemical Company and other prominent players.

In the Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market, prominent market participants compete on the basis of price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, GCC Countries. UAE, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By Purity, By Application and By Region Key Players Altiva Corp., Cepsa, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Ineos Phenol, AdvanSix, Rosneft, SI Group Inc, DOMO Chemicals, Kumho P&B Chemicals, Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp, Yangzhou Lida Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Solvay SA, Rhodia, Versalis SPA, Sunoco Chemicals, Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, The Plaza Group, Banner Chemicals Ltd, United Petrochemical Company and Others

By Purity

Above 99.5%

Between 95-99.5%

By End Use Industry

Resins

Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS)

Plasticizer

Adhesives

Paints and coatings

Waxes

Finishing agents

Perfumes

Chemical intermediates

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

