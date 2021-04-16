Alopecia Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

The Global Alopecia Market is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate in the coming years, bolstered by the increasing demand for the industry in the global market. The technological details of the Alopecia market offer insightful data to the businesses and new players to help them achieve their business goals and reach the desired production capacity by capitalizing on the growth prospects of the market.

Additionally, various chronic disorders and genetic diseases may be causative of hair loss/alopecia in people. Male pattern baldness, a hereditary cause of hair loss, may be triggered at any point in a man’s life, including adolescence. Moreover, some individuals suffer from trichotillomania (a rare psychiatric condition) in which compulsive twisting and pulling of hair can lead to bald spots.

Androgenetic alopecia is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027. It is a commonly occurring hair loss in the global population. In the case of men, it is also referred to as male-pattern baldness.

Alopecia totalis causes total hair loss on the scalp and is considered an advanced form of alopecia areata responsible for round hair loss patches.

PCO (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is responsible for androgenic alopecia in females worldwide with an anticipated 20.0% of females witnessing the condition before menopause and around 40.0% post-menopause.

The OTC (over-the-counter) availability of alopecia treatment drugs is fueled by rising focus to provide easy therapeutic accessibility and the necessity for affordable treatment.

Key participants include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cirrus Hair Centers, Cipla Inc., Follica Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., and HCell Inc., among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Alopecia Areata Androgenetic Alopecia Alopecia Totalis Traction Alopecia Cicatricle Alopecia Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Male Female

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Dermatology Clinics Homecare Settings Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Prescription OTC (Over-the-Counter)



Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Alopecia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Alopecia Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising occurrences of alopecia

4.2.2.2. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.3. Rising cases of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

4.2.2.4. Rise in the level of disposable income

4.2.2.5. Advancement in technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Low awareness in under-developed nations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Alopecia Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Alopecia Areata

5.1.2. Androgenetic Alopecia

5.1.3. Alopecia Totalis

5.1.4. Traction Alopecia

5.1.5. Cicatricial Alopecia

5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Alopecia Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Male

6.1.2. Female

CONTINUED…!

