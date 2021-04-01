Alopecia Market 2021 with Top Countries Data : Potential Growth, Share, Size, Trend, and Analysis of Key Players

Rising occurrences of alopecia and increasing incidence of chronic diseases are among the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global alopecia market is projected to be worth USD 5,250.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growing trends in hair fashion put a lot of unwanted stress on the hair follicles leading to traumatic alopecia, and in turn, driving the market growth. This type of alopecia is caused by hairdressing practices such as cornrowing or tight braiding leading to hair pull, hair damage with strong chemicals comprising hair coloring, bleaching, straightening, and permanent waves, or application of extreme heat such as a hot roller.

Key Highlights From The Report

Alopecia totalis causes total hair loss on the scalp and is considered an advanced form of alopecia areata responsible for round hair loss patches.

PCO (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is responsible for androgenic alopecia in females worldwide with an anticipated 20.0% of females witnessing the condition before menopause and around 40.0% post-menopause.

The OTC (over-the-counter) availability of alopecia treatment drugs is fueled by rising focus to provide easy therapeutic accessibility and the necessity for affordable treatment.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.0% in the forecast period attributed to increasing incidence of chronic disorders, growing awareness among the population, especially in people of the young generation, and a rise in the level of disposable income.

Key participants include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cirrus Hair Centers, Cipla Inc., Follica Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., and HCell Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global alopecia market on the basis of type, application, end-users, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Alopecia Areata Androgenetic Alopecia Alopecia Totalis Traction Alopecia Cicatricle Alopecia Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Male Female

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Dermatology Clinics Homecare Settings Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Prescription OTC (Over-the-Counter)



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Alopecia market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Alopecia industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Alopecia market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Alopecia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Alopecia Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising occurrences of alopecia

4.2.2.2. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.3. Rising cases of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

4.2.2.4. Rise in the level of disposable income

4.2.2.5. Advancement in technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Low awareness in under-developed nations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Alopecia Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Alopecia Areata

5.1.2. Androgenetic Alopecia

5.1.3. Alopecia Totalis

5.1.4. Traction Alopecia

5.1.5. Cicatricial Alopecia

5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Alopecia Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Male

6.1.2. Female

Chapter 7. Alopecia Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. End-Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Dermatology Clinics

7.1.2. Homecare Settings

7.1.3. Others

Chapter 8. Alopecia Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

8.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

8.1.1. Prescription

8.1.2. OTC (Over-the-Counter)

CONTINUED…!

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.