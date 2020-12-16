Aloe Vera Extracts Market: Latest Report With Forecast 2020 – 2027| Lily of the Desert Organic Aloeceuticals, Aloe Farms Inc., Terry Laboratories Inc., Foodchem International Cooperation

Aloe vera extract is extracted from the inner parts of the aloe plant leaf and has numerous benefits on skin conditions such as acne, an inflammatory skin condition, inflammation in the mouth, radiation-induced skin damage, and burning mouth. Moreover, aloe vera extract is also used in the treatment of asthma, seizures, colds, bleeding, swelling of the colon (colitis), eye conditions that cause blindness (glaucoma), hemorrhoids, joint inflammation, multiple sclerosis, varicose veins, osteoarthritis, and vision problems.

Increasing consumption of aloe vera extracts based supplements due to various health benefits and increasing launch of skincare products is expected to create favorable growth opportunities to the market of aloe vera extract. In March 2018, Relevium Technologies Inc. entered into an agreement with Curaçao Ecocity Projects N.V. to conduct a soft launch of an exclusive line of aloe vera based supplements and skincare products under the Bioganix brand. The launch of aloe vera based products is an important step for the Bioganix brand as it diversifies its product portfolio into the world of sustainable plant-derived compounds for health and wellness.

Market Opportunities

Rising application of aloe vera extracts as a low-calorie sweetener and thickener for production of soft drinks and juices is projected to propel the market growth of aloe vera extract. Various manufacturers are focusing on reducing sugar content in the drink, which is expected to foster the market growth of aloe vera extract. In April 2018, Simplee Aloe launched two products of low-sugar aloe vera water in the UK. Simplee Aloe claims the new products are the first aloe vera waters available in the country which do not use artificial ingredients, and the low-sugar drinks contain less than 2.5g of sugar per 100ml.

