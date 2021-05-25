Almost two thirds for the return to face-to-face education | Free press

Should school children still be educated in alternate classes or with homeschooling? Most German citizens have a clear opinion, but a large minority see it differently.

Berlin (dpa) – Nearly two-thirds of German citizens comply with testing and hygiene concepts for an immediate return of the schools to face-to-face teaching.

According to a survey by opinion research firm Civey on behalf of the FDP group, 65.2 percent is in any case or rather in favor. The survey is available for the German news agency in Berlin. 24.7 percent are absolutely or rather against it. One in ten is a draw. The majority for the immediate return to face-to-face education ranges from 78.3 percent in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern to 55 percent in Bremen.

The deputy leader of the FDP parliamentary group, Katja Suding, told the dpa that any delay in returning to face-to-face education was in violation of the pledge to be the first to reopen schools when the number of cases fell. “Air filters, rapid tests and vaccinations for teachers enable safe classroom teaching,” said Suding. “There is no longer any reason to deny children the right to education for even one day.”

The issue is controversially discussed in the federal states. In North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, all 2.5 million students will be back in face-to-face classes from May 31 – with a stable seven-day incidence of less than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. The state parents’ conference criticized that the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recommendation to only open when the incidence was less than 50 days would be ignored.

In Lower Saxony, schools and kindergartens will switch to face-to-face and regular use from 31 May, when the seven-day incidence in the respective districts and major cities is stable below 50. Theresa Schopper, Minister of Education of Baden-Württemberg, said in an interview that she hoped for “a little bit of normalcy” in the schools after the Whitsun holidays. The state government of Brandenburg wanted to advise on Tuesday on the resumption of full face-to-face education in primary schools.

According to the latest daily report from the RKI, the seven-day incidence has decreased in all age groups, namely the number of new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants and seven days. Covid-19 outbreaks mainly affect private households, but also the professional environment, day care centers and schools. More than 112,000 cases have been reported from daycare centers, after-school centers and schools. Workers such as teachers were affected 46,000 times.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99