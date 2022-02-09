Almost impossible to catch, this Pokemon can finally be caught with this update

Since its release in late January, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been considered one of the turning points of the franchise. With more than 6.5 million copies sold in just one week, Game Freak Studios’ latest addition has already marked the license. Only, victim of some setbacks, Pokémon Legends: Arceus needs an update. In particular, the latest update makes it easier to catch this particularly elusive Pokemon.

finally fixed a bug

Although criticized from all quarters, especially for the graphics, Pokémon Legends: Arceus set a nice sales record a week after its release. A title with semi-open areas that managed to innovate its gameplay to bring a breath of fresh air to an aging franchise. A game that shares, but whose grades don’t lie. The title is considered a success by millions of players as well as by many critics, enough to suggest a real turning point for the saga.

But like any good 2022 release, Pokémon Legends: Arceus needs a polish. With the endless post-launch updates, the Japanese studio is therefore correcting its title day by day. And recently patch 1.02 for Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released. A small update, the fixes for which can be found just below:

Fixed a bug that caused the screen to freeze when throwing a ball with Pokémon and picking up a lost item in an offline environment. Fixed a bug that prevented Ceriflor from being caught in his Sunny Weather (open) form. Main missions couldn’t trigger a specific event and the storyline couldn’t progress. Fixed a bug where Pokemon that could only be caught once could be caught twice in the main mission. Due to the impact of this bug, it has been fixed that the appropriate Pokemon is displayed for players who failed to catch certain Pokemon.

So, below those few lines we can read that an error “that prevented Ceriflor from being captured when it was in its Sunny Weather form” has now been corrected. Many players have fallen victim to this bug. As explained in particular by a specialist from PoryLeeks, the error is not new.

Possible Bug: The Cherrim found in the lower part of The Lonely Spring may have an incorrect catch rate. 3 of us spent the last 3 hours trying to catch it but couldn’t. Then each of us tried the upper part of the area and caught it almost immediately.

January 23, 2022

With this patch, Ceriflor will therefore be easier to take. A blessing for players whose completion of the Pokédex was blocked or, at best, slowed down due to a bug. It’s still pleasant to see that Game Freak continues to update its game to address the numerous issues that continue to hamper the gaming experience for many players.