Almost half of the German population with corona vaccination | free press

In Germany, about 50 percent of people have received a full vaccination against the coronavirus. One state in particular continues to lead the way when it comes to administering vaccines.

Berlin (dpa) – More than 70 percent of adults in Germany have received a vaccination against the corona virus at least once. This was announced by Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn on Twitter.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 61 percent of the entire population has been vaccinated at least once. That’s 50.7 million people. Almost half of the population (49.7 percent) is now fully vaccinated. According to the RKI, 313,275 vaccinations were given on Monday.

According to the RKI, Bremen still ranked first among the federal states with a share of 69.9 percent of people who had been vaccinated at least once. Bremen also took first place among the fully vaccinated with 57.5 percent. Saxony remained at the bottom of the first vaccinations (51.7 percent), as did the fully vaccinated (45.8 percent).

Figures for Europe

In the EU, 70 percent of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine against the coronavirus. As the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced, 57 percent of adults already have full vaccination protection. This means that Europe has caught up with a global comparison. The US and Israel, among others, were initially much faster in offering vaccination offers to the population. But the efforts must be sustained, von der Leyen said. “The delta variant is very dangerous.” She therefore calls on everyone to get vaccinated if possible.