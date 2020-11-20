Almost 60% discount on the Amazon Echo Dot 3 + 2 Philips Bulbs Pack

If you want to get into home automation and want to control your devices remotely without having to press a button or switch, here’s a perfect starter pack consisting of an Amazon Echo Dot 3 speaker and 2 Philips HUE lights.

Alexa in the middle of your house

Amazon continues its breakthrough in home automation by multiplying the devices with its voice assistant Alexa. It’s in speakers, headphones, or even televisions, and it’s a real alternative to the Google Assistant. In addition, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 headphones, which we presented to you in a good plan, are equipped with Alexa.

Today it is a pack with the Amazon Echo Dot 3 speaker and 2 Philips Hue lightbulbs that we offer you.

The Echo Dot 3 connects to your wireless network and allows you to control your connected devices, but also to listen to your playlist, start a timer in the kitchen or fill your calendar. The lights are also connected and can be turned on remotely without moving over your smartphone or the Echo Dot 3. Installation is easy as the base is standard. You just have to screw them on.

This package currently benefits from a nice discount of 60%, which means it can be displayed at the price of 29.99 euros instead of 89.99 euros.

Why are you being seduced?

A complete package A super affordable price Amazon Alexa compatible with many devices

