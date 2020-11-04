Almost 500 euros for the brand new OnePlus 8T 5G 128 GB

The latest product from OnePlus, the 8T, benefits from the entire know-how of the brand, with the difference to the 8 Pro, a lower price. The latter is available today at an excellent price with a bonus of 50 euros voucher for your future orders.

OnePlus 8T: the smartphone with an excellent price-performance ratio

The OnePlus 8T is clearly a high-end device. It has a great 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. In addition, the panel has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10 + compatibility, everything you need to watch your films and series in the best possible conditions. And for games, it’s a pleasure with such a display. It is worth remembering that OnePlus smartphones have very good rendering!

Under the hood, it’s just as impressive:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB

No application or game can slow it down, and besides, it is 5G compatible.

You can find everything you need on the photo page:

48 megapixels with an aperture of 1: 1.7, optical stabilization (wide angle) 16 megapixels with an aperture of 1: 2.2, ultra wide angle 5 megapixels with an aperture of 1: 2.4, macro 2 megapixels with an aperture of 1: 2.4, depth

And for the front you have to rely on a 16-megapixel sensor.

The other big advantage of this smartphone is its autonomy with its 65W fast charge that can be charged in barely half an hour!

Advertised at 599 euros, it is exceptionally at 503 euros with a bonus of 50 euros voucher that you can redeem on your next order. And if you want to get the most out of your music, you’ll find plenty here for the high-end Bose headphones.

Why be seduced by the OnePlus 8T?

Performance 5G compatibility battery life and ultra-fast charging

