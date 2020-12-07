Almost 50% off the Logitech MX Master Special Edition wireless Super Mouse

Black Friday Week is not over yet and today the Logitech MX Master Special Edition wireless mouse is also getting a huge discount.

Logitech MX Master Special Edition: an ergonomic and productive wireless mouse

The Logitech MX Master Special Edition is a wireless mouse with a perfectly ergonomic profile for right-handers. It also has an ultra-precise Deerfield laser sensor that works on any type of substrate including glass. In terms of its performance, it can scroll 1000 lines in 1 second! And for precision, we have 4000 DPI with the ability to modulate it in steps of 200 DPI and on the fly.

It has 5 fully programmable buttons as well as 2 dials! One is at the top for vertical scrolling and a second is under the thumb for horizontal movements. This wireless mouse is ideal for large documents and browsing the web.

In terms of connectivity, it is PC / Mac compatible (bluetooth or USB dongle included) but also with smartphones and tablets as it contains a bluetooth chip.

Finally, thanks to a 500 mAh rechargeable battery, the autonomy is excellent with an average of 40 days. In addition, it is compatible with fast reloading. 4 short minutes are enough to gain an extra day.

It normally takes 90 euros to get your hands on this mouse, today it’s 44.99 euros. And if you’re looking for a powerful smartphone that takes great photos, we have the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro on offer.

3 good reasons to crack

Super battery life Top ergonomics with 2 buttons Super precision laser sensor

