Almost 50% discount on the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset

The audio part is an important element in gaming, especially if you have a little competition. Today we invite you to equip yourself like the pros with the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: 360-degree sound and THX certification

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is a headset for gaming and offers great 360-degree sound to fully immerse yourself in your gaming. In addition, it has received THX Spatial Audio certification, which guarantees you a very good audio quality, especially since it has two 50mm converters designed by the brand itself. You will no longer be able to get caught in your back! Note that you have the option to set the equalizer to 17 levels!

In terms of ergonomics and comfort, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition has a headband and shape memory ear pads that mold to your body shape so as not to compress your head. Add to this a breathable and soft fabric as well as a notch system for glasses wearers and it must be admitted that this is a great idea.

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is equipped with a remote control box that allows you to mute your microphone or play the game and chat volume.

On average, this helmet costs 100 euros, but with this good plan you can have it for 52.99 euros! To complete your gaming equipment, we also have the Logitech G502 Hero Super mouse at a good price.

Why fall for this helmet?

Very good spatiality THX certification Personalization of the equalizer on 17 levels

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.