Almost 40 euros for this Crucial BX500 480 GB SSD

Want to give your computer or laptop a little boost, here is an offer not to be missed as it is the Crucial BX500 480GB.

Crucial BX500: a powerful SSD at a low price

Crucial chose the Micron 3D NAND memory for the BX500, which allows it to be displayed at a very good price with good performance.

In relation to this model, we have interesting transfer rates:

up to 540 MB / s read up to 500 MB / s write

At the interface level, a connection is established via the SATA 6 Gbit / s port. As a result, we have a fast SSD, especially for starting an operating system.

The installation can take place on a stationary PC as on a laptop, as it is only 7 mm thick.

Instead of 61.19 euros it has just risen to 40.99 euros, at this price you have to be very responsive! We also have a good plan for a gaming laptop with an RTX 3060.

Why are you tempted?

Read and write performance 7 mm therefore possible to install in a laptop PC. Very interesting price-performance ratio

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.