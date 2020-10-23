Almost 40% discount on the SteelSeries Arctis 5 Super Gaming Headset

Are you looking for a high quality gaming headset? Here is the SteelSeries Arctis 5, which also benefits from a great deal as it benefits from a reduction of almost 40%.

SteelSeries Arctis 5: DTS Headphones: X Surround Sound

The SteelSeries brand is known for its high quality gaming accessories and the Artics 5 headset is very popular with gamers.

This headset features 40mm neodymium speakers with pads made of breathable fabric and memory foam that adapt perfectly to your body type. They also have Prism RGB lighting that can be personalized using Prism Sync software.

For the headband, the manufacturer has chosen an elastic fabric that fits the contours of your head perfectly, so that you don’t have a pressure point at skull level. This allows the weight of the helmet to be evenly distributed over your head.

On the right auricle we find the controls and on the cable another control that allows you to adjust the balance between the sound of the game and the audio chat.

The connection is made via USB or a 3.5mm jack so you can use it on your PC or PS4.

The SteelSeries Artics 5 is currently and temporarily priced at $ 79.99, while it was previously listed at $ 129.99. And if you want to give your PC a little boost, we also have a great M.2 NVMe SSD from Corsair.

