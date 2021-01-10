Almost 30% discount on the KINGSTON – Internal SSD – A2000 – 500 GB

The performance of a computer without neglecting other components also depends on the storage device. The speed of data processing, including the operating system, is determined by the performance of the hard disk. The quality of the internal hard drive is of crucial importance for launching various applications or processing files quickly. Incidentally, the price for the Kingston – internal SSD – A2000 – M.2 NVMe does not exceed 65 €.

for unprecedented speed

The Kingston – Internal SSD – A2000 – M.2 NVMe has a storage space of 500 GB. This space is large enough to hold your computer system and some applications that you use frequently. Weighing 6.8 g, it is in M.2 2280 format, i.e. H. Dimensions (W × D × H) of 22 × 80 × 3.5 mm. These proportions are currently most common for SSDs.

In terms of performance, the transfer rate of this hard drive reaches 2200 MB / s when reading and 2000 MB / s when writing.The time it takes for the Kingston internal SSD – A2000 – M.2 NVMe to search can easily be as high as reach less than 0.2 ms. In addition, this hard drive has an AES 256-bit encryption algorithm which is the most advanced to ensure the protection of your personal data.

Because of its longevity, this Kingston internal SSD hard drive has a lifespan of 350TB. In addition, the customer benefits from a 5-year limited warranty. So there is no longer any reason to hesitate, because when it usually costs € 87 you can get it for € 60.99. Ultimately there is a promotion of almost 30% for the Kingston – internal SSD – A2000 – 500 GB – M.2 NVMe. Don’t forget to buy this PC – MSI M241 – 23.8 “FHD Monitor with 15% off the price to enjoy high definition movies.

3 good reasons to buy?

Longevity, which makes it possible to save data for longer – a big promotion: 30% discount on a 4-year breakdown and breakage guarantee

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.